New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head Record: When it comes to cricket, two teams are consistently ranked in the top 10 and are responsible for producing some of the greatest cricketers in the world, but neither has ever won the ICC World Cup. These teams are New Zealand and South Africa. They have played dozens of games together and have a competitive rivalry, especially since their remarkable semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup.

New Zealand has reached the World Cup final twice, while South Africa has reached the semi-finals four times. Whenever New Zealand and South Africa face each other, it’s the fans who emerge as winners as the two teams deliver exhilarating games. Find out who holds the edge in the overall record in international cricket between New Zealand and South Africa.

You can check out the detailed New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI World Cup

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other 8 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is in NZ’s favour which has won 6 games. South Africa has won 2 games but has lost to New Zealand in five straight World Cup games since 2003. In all other formats of International Cricket, South Africa has a significant edge over New Zealand.

Date Winner Margin Ground 19/6/19 New Zealand 4 wickets Edgbaston 3/24/2015 New Zealand 4 wickets Auckland 3/25/2011 New Zealand 49 runs Dhaka 4/14/2007 New Zealand 5 wickets St George's 2/16/2003 New Zealand 9 wickets Johannesburg 6/10/1999 South Africa 74 runs Birmingham 2/20/1996 South Africa 5 wickets Faisalabad 2/29/1992 New Zealand 7 wickets Auckland

*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - New Zealand won by 4 wickets

It remains to be seen how New Zealand will perform against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand is on a two-match losing streak, while South Africa is number 2 on the points table. The NZ vs SA clash is critical for both teams and the result will have a huge impact on the qualification chances of other participating teams as well.

Tom Latham will lead team New Zealand, while Temba Bavuma will command South Africa.

Next Game: November 1, 2:00 PM (IST) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI Matches

South Africa holds an edge over New Zealand in all cricket formats. South Africa is particularly dominant in One-Day International and Test matches. The two teams have played 71 games so far and South Africa has won 41 of them.

Team New Zealand South Africa Span 1992-2019 1992-2019 Mat 71 71 Won 25 41 Lost 41 25 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 5 5 W/L 0.609 1.64 %W 35.21 57.74 %L 57.74 35.21 %D 0 0 % 37.87 62.12

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head in T20I

Team New Zealand South Africa Span 2005-2017 2005-2017 Mat 15 15 Won 4 11 Lost 11 4 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 0 0 W/L 0.363 2.75 %W 26.66 73.33 %L 73.33 26.66 %D 0 0 % 26.66 73.33

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head in Test Matches

New Zealand is much ahead of South Africa in Test Cricket record as well. In nearly a century of playing history, New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other in 47 test matches. South Africa has won 26 of them, New Zealand has won 5, and 16 games were tied.