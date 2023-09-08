To counter the increasing US naval power, North Korea has brought forward its new nuclear attack submarine, as stated by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday.

The submarine was developed by North Korea with the intent to build a nuclear-armed navy for the purpose of countering the United States along with its Asian allies.

What is Hero Kim Kun Ok?

The submarine-launched by North Korea is known as the "Hero Kim Kun Ok". It is constructed in a way that it can launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater. While this is known so far, the number of missiles it is capable of carrying and firing is not known yet.

Kim Jong Un, North Korean President expressed his immense satisfaction that North Korea acquired its own nuclear attack submarine in order to counter the advanced naval assets of the United States.

Relations between North Korea and the United States

A nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine was docked by the United States in South Korea for the very first time since the 1980s and that is when tensions between North Korea and the United States increased.

Other Nuclear projects

The Hero Kim Kun Ok is one, but North Korea is also working on other projects including a nuclear-propelled submarine, The country aims to remodel the submarines and surface vessels it has. All such tasks are done to handle nuclear weapons.

