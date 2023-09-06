Tropical Storm Lee may get troublesome soon as it is expected that it may intensify into an "extremely dangerous" hurricane by this weekend in the Atlantic Ocean, as stated by the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.

Lee could transform into a hurricane by Wednesday, and then become a Category 3 storm or even stronger than that by late this week. The Leeward Islands of the Caribbean are expected to experience the impact of Lee over the coming weekend.

In its early morning 5 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center stated that Lee is actually not very far from hurricane strength. This implies that Lee will likely attain the status of a hurricane later today. The National Hurricane Center further noted that right now it is too early to determine the location and magnitude of these probable impacts.

Lee is coming with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is approximately 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, as per the hurricane center. The islands comprise of the Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, and Saint Martin.

It is expected that swells emerging by Lee will be reaching parts of the Lesser Antilles. These swells will likely lead to rip current conditions and life-threatening surf. By Sunday evening, the winds of Lee could hit 150 mph, as per the hurricane center.

Any shifts in the track of the hurricane reaching the island can lead to a greater impact there.

It is too early to know if this system is going to directly have an impact on the United States mainland, however, even if the storm stays out at sea, rip currents and dangerous surf could threaten the East Coast once again. The rip current in New Jersey killed one person in the Labor Day weekend.

