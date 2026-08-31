Novak Djokovic was eliminated in the first round of the US Open 2026. His 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to Argentina's Mariano Navone became a reason for his exit from the tennis tournament.

The match lasted four hours and 36 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It is now the longest opening round Grand Slam match of Djokovic's career.

The 39 year old based on official ATP stats made 70 unforced errors. At the same time Djokovic was dealing with physical discomfort during the match. This US Open 2026 round also marks his earliest exit at any major tournament he has been a part of since 2006.

Let’s read more about Djokovic record breaking first round loss against Navone at the Arthur Ashe Stadium hereonwards.

Records Broken in Djokovic's First-Round Exit from US Open 2026

The match ended several long streaks for Djokovic at Grand Slam events this year: