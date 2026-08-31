How Novak Djokovic First Round Exit from US Open 2026 is a Record Breaker in Tennis History
Novak Djokovic lost his opening match at the US Open 2026 to Argentina’s Mariano Navone in a five-set match that lasted four hours and 36 minutes. The defeat ends his long-standing streak of first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.
Novak Djokovic was eliminated in the first round of the US Open 2026. His 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to Argentina's Mariano Navone became a reason for his exit from the tennis tournament.
The match lasted four hours and 36 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It is now the longest opening round Grand Slam match of Djokovic's career.
The 39 year old based on official ATP stats made 70 unforced errors. At the same time Djokovic was dealing with physical discomfort during the match. This US Open 2026 round also marks his earliest exit at any major tournament he has been a part of since 2006.
Let’s read more about Djokovic record breaking first round loss against Navone at the Arthur Ashe Stadium hereonwards.
Records Broken in Djokovic's First-Round Exit from US Open 2026
The match ended several long streaks for Djokovic at Grand Slam events this year:
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Djokovic had won 78 consecutive first round matches at Grand Slams before this first round loss to Navone.
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He held a 17-0 record in the first round of the US Open prior to this match.
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This was his first opening round loss at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open against Paul Goldstein.
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At 4 hours and 36 minutes this was the longest first round match Djokovic has played at a major.
Milestones for Mariano Navone and Tournament History
World No. 49 Mariano Navone earned some crucial career stats with this victory of his:
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Navone defeated a top 10 tanking player at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.
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He became the first opponent to defeat Djokovic in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.
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For the first time in 23 years and since 2003, the second round of a Grand Slam will not include the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal).
Djokovic vs Navone: US Open 2026 Men’s Singles First Round
Take note of the table for a quick reference of Men’s Singles featuring Djokovic and Navone on 31st August 2026
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Match Metric
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Novak Djokovic
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Mariano Navone
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Final Score
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7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
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Winner (5 sets)
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Unforced Errors
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70
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38
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Match Duration
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4 hours, 36 minutes
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4 hours, 36 minutes
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Head-to-Head
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0 wins
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1 win
Mariano Navone defeats 24-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic in five sets. pic.twitter.com/BE8Dn3qC8j— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026
What is Novak Djokovic Ailment and Post Match Statements?
Djokovic dealt with physical fatigue and heat related issues throughout the afternoon. In his post match press conference he spoke about his physical condition on court:
"I didn't enjoy myself. I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me... Then my whole body started to collapse, basically cramping and pain. The back just gave up in the end." - Novak Djokovic
Navone spoke about playing against Djokovic on the main court:
"It was very tough for me because you are playing with the 'GOAT' on this court. For sure it's the best thing I've had on court. This is an amazing court and the biggest stage." - Mariano Navone
Djokovic Ranking Impact and What Happens Next
Due to this early exit Djokovic will drop points from previous runs. His early exit pushes him outside the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in eight years.
Federer is retired and Nadal is playing fewer events. Djokovic's physical struggles in New York raises questions around the shift happening in men's tennis rankings.
Unseeded players like Navone are capitalising on these opportunities and are leaving questions about how many more Grand Slam tournaments Djokovic will play in the coming years.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.