NYT Crossword Puzzle Answer 14th September 2022: Check Detailed Answers and Theme Explanations Here

NYT Crossword Puzzle Answer 14th September 2022: The New York Times Crossword Puzzle is one of the most popular puzzles in the world. Every day, millions of people attempt to solve the puzzle, which is notoriously tricky. If you're one of those people, you probably know the feeling of frustration when you can't seem to find the correct answer.

Well, we're here to help. If you're looking for the answer to today's New York Times crossword puzzle, you've come to the right place. In this blog post, we'll share the answer to the puzzle so you can keep solving it. Keep reading to find out the answers!

Answers

Across

LOGO HIGHS JACK AMOK ECLAT ON AN REFI AHEAD HYPO DALE EVANS WAIFS ERA NET HINDUS RATED PSAT ELO BUSLOAD PASS HAPPY TRAILS JOIN ENTITLE ENL YENS LATTE STALED BAG HAS TARES ROY ROGERS ERIE CIRRI MIRA RITZ HEEDS ACEY SOYA I LOSE NEDS

Down

LARDER O’MEARA GO FLAT OKIE HEAVE ICHAT GLEN HAAS STD JOHAN ANY IDEAS CAPFULS KNOSSOS END UP WIT HAD AT EBAN POTTS SARI SPEED LYNN PLEA HILARITY I’LL GO JESTERS ONTARIO YES THE ICE TARRED ESSAYS LEEZA BYRDS ARISE RIEL OREO G-MAN CHI

Tricky Clues

1A. TikTok is a mega-popular video-sharing platform that was developed in China. A solid black note head, a stem, and a single tail, which also is the app’s logo, represent musical eighth notes in written notation.

The English phrase “running amok” has been derived from the Malay word “amuck”, which means to behave uncontrollably or disruptively. In other terms, amok can also refer to acting wildly.

Pomp and Circumstance refers to a glorious, formal event. "Éclat" refers to a magnificent display of achievement and the praise or accolade that comes with it.

Tare is the official weight of vehicles and containers. To measure in tare, one has to set the scale to zero.

On November 16, 1907, Oklahoma joined the Union as the 46th US state . The state is also known by other names, such as the Sooner-State or Okies.

Turn! Turn! Turn! is a pop hit released in 1965 by a rock band called The Byrds.

There are several names given to government officials. F.B.I. officials are sometimes referred to as G-Men (Government Men).

Today’s Theme

Look at 35-across, and you’ll find today’s theme, Happy Trails. The clues for the theme are cleverly dispersed along the crossword. Look at 20-across and 52-across which spell out Dale Evans and Roy Rogers, who have a hit western song called the Happy Trails.

Happy finding! Also, several synonyms of the word happy, trail in the crossword answers. You have to find them on your own.

Conclusion

The Times' crossword puzzle is widely considered one of the world's most challenging. It is known for its clever clues and unique solutions. Many clues are puns or wordplay, and the answers often involve pop culture or current events. Whatever you do, we hope you have fun. Thanks for solving today's puzzle.