NYT Crossword Puzzle Answer 14th September 2022: Check Detailed Answers and Theme Explanations Here

NYT Crossword Puzzle Answer 14th September 2022: The New York Times Crossword Puzzle is one of the most popular puzzles in the world. Every day, millions of people attempt to solve the puzzle, which is notoriously tricky. If you're one of those people, you probably know the feeling of frustration when you can't seem to find the correct answer.

Well, we're here to help. If you're looking for the answer to today's New York Times crossword puzzle, you've come to the right place. In this blog post, we'll share the answer to the puzzle so you can keep solving it. Keep reading to find out the answers!

Answers

Across 

  1. LOGO
  2. HIGHS
  3. JACK
  4. AMOK
  5. ECLAT
  6. ON AN
  7. REFI
  8. AHEAD 
  9. HYPO
  10. DALE EVANS
  11. WAIFS
  12. ERA
  13. NET
  14. HINDUS
  15. RATED
  16. PSAT
  17. ELO
  18. BUSLOAD
  19. PASS 
  20. HAPPY TRAILS
  21. JOIN 
  22. ENTITLE 
  23. ENL
  24. YENS 
  25. LATTE
  26. STALED 
  27. BAG
  28. HAS
  29. TARES
  30. ROY ROGERS
  31. ERIE
  32. CIRRI
  33. MIRA
  34. RITZ
  35. HEEDS
  36. ACEY
  37. SOYA
  38. I LOSE
  39. NEDS

 Down

  1. LARDER
  2. O’MEARA
  3. GO FLAT
  4. OKIE
  5. HEAVE
  6. ICHAT
  7. GLEN
  8. HAAS
  9. STD
  10. JOHAN 
  11. ANY IDEAS
  12. CAPFULS
  13. KNOSSOS
  14. END UP
  15. WIT 
  16. HAD AT
  17. EBAN
  18. POTTS
  19. SARI
  20. SPEED 
  21. LYNN
  22. PLEA 
  23. HILARITY 
  24. I’LL GO 
  25. JESTERS 
  26. ONTARIO 
  27. YES 
  28. THE ICE 
  29. TARRED
  30. ESSAYS
  31. LEEZA
  32. BYRDS
  33. ARISE 
  34. RIEL
  35. OREO
  36. G-MAN
  37. CHI

Tricky Clues 

 

1A. TikTok is a mega-popular video-sharing platform that was developed in China. A solid black note head, a stem, and a single tail, which also is the app’s logo, represent musical eighth notes in written notation. 

 

  1. The English phrase “running amok” has been derived from the Malay word “amuck”, which means to behave uncontrollably or disruptively. In other terms, amok can also refer to acting wildly.

 

  1. Pomp and Circumstance refers to a glorious, formal event. "Éclat" refers to a magnificent display of achievement and the praise or accolade that comes with it.

 

  1. Tare is the official weight of vehicles and containers. To measure in tare, one has to set the scale to zero.

 

  1. On November 16, 1907, Oklahoma joined the Union as the 46th US state. The state is also known by other names, such as the Sooner-State or Okies.

 

  1. Turn! Turn! Turn! is a pop hit released in 1965 by a rock band called The Byrds.

 

  1. There are several names given to government officials. F.B.I. officials are sometimes referred to as G-Men (Government Men).

Today’s Theme

Look at 35-across, and you’ll find today’s theme, Happy Trails. The clues for the theme are cleverly dispersed along the crossword. Look at 20-across and 52-across which spell out Dale Evans and Roy Rogers, who have a hit western song called the Happy Trails. 

Happy finding! Also, several synonyms of the word happy, trail in the crossword answers. You have to find them on your own.

Conclusion

The Times' crossword puzzle is widely considered one of the world's most challenging. It is known for its clever clues and unique solutions. Many clues are puns or wordplay, and the answers often involve pop culture or current events. Whatever you do, we hope you have fun. Thanks for solving today's puzzle.
