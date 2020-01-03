Obituaries of Famous Personalities of India 2019

The following deaths of famous personalities of India occurred in 2019. We honour these famous personalities who have enlighted India and the world with their contribution in their respective fields.

Ramakant Achrekar (1932- 2019): Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar was as Indian Cricket Coach. He was the coach of ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar. He died on January 2, 2019, at the age of years.

Chandrashekhar Shankar Dharmadhikari (1927-2019): Chandrashekhar Shankar Dharmadhikari was an Indian Judge, activist, lawyer, and author. He also took part in the Quit India Movement, 1942. He died on January 3, 2019, at the age of 91 years.

Kishore Pradhan (1936-2019): Kishore Pradhan was an Indian Marathi film and theatre actor. He got fame for his acting in Jab We Met, Lage Raho Munnabhai, McMafia and Jack Irish. He died on January 12, 2019, at the age of 86 years.

Meera Sanyal (1961-2019): Meera Sanya was an Indian banker and politician who served as a CEO and chairperson of Royal Bank of Scotland in India. She died on January 11, 2019, at the age of 57 years.

Devendra Swarup (1926-2019): Devendra Swarup was an Indian writer and a journalist. He was an RSS ideologue. He was awarded Padma Shri after his death in 2019. He died on January 14, 2019, at the age of 94 years.

Raghbir Singh Bhola (1927-2019): Raghbir Singh Bhola was an Indian Airforce Officer and an International Hockey player. He represented India in 1956 and 1960 in Melbourne and Rome Olympics respectively. He won a gold medal in Melbourne and a silver medal in Rome for India. He died on January 21, 2019, at the age of 92.

George Mathew Fernandes (1930-2019): George Mathew Fernandes was an Indian trade unionist, Journalist, freethinker, Member of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. He was Defence Minister under Vajpayee government and Railways Minister under V.P. Singh Government. He was dogged in various controversies including the Barak Missile Scandal and Tehelka. He died on January 29, 2019, at the age of 88 years.

Rajkumar Barjatya (1943-2019): Rajkumar Barjatya was an Indian film producer. His father Tarachand Barjatya was the founder of the Rajshri Productions. He produced blockbuster films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun?, Maine Pyar Kiya, etc. He died on February 21, 2019, at the age of 75 years.

Namvar Singh (1926-2019): Namvar Singh was an Indian literary critic, linguistic, academician, and theoretician. He was the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award. He was the brother of the famous Indian Writer and Scholar Kashinath Singh. He died on February 19, 2019, at the age of 92 years.

Venur Dhananjay Kumar Alva (1951-2019): Venur Dhananjay Kumar Alva was the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism under the Vajpayee government. He represented Lok Sabha Constituency of Mangalore for 4 consecutive terms and served as Union Minister thrice when BJP was in power. He died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 67 years.

Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (1955-2019): Manohar Parrikar was an Indian politician and BJP leader. He served as CM of Goa from March 14, 2017, until his death. He served as CM of Goa from 2000-2005 and 2012-2014. He was Defence Minister under Modi Government. Parrikar was also a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Constituency. He died on March 17, 2019, at the age of 63 years.

Veeru Devgan (1934-2019): Veeru Devgan was an Indian stuntman, film director and action choreographer in Bollywood. He was the father of the Actor, Ajay Devgan. He died on May 27, 2019, at the age of 85 years.

R. V. Janakiraman (1941-2019): R. V. Janakiraman was the CM of the Union Territory of Puducherry and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000. He was the leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He died on June 10, 2019, at the age of 79 years.

Basant Kumar Birla (1921-2019): Basant Kumar Birla was an Indian businessman and the patriarch of the Birla Group. He died on July 3, 2019, at the age of 98 years.

Joginder Singh Gharaya (1926-2019): Lt. General Joginder Singh Gharaya was the only member of the Indian Armed Forces to who won Maha Vir Chakra as well as Kirti Chakra. He was a highly decorated Indian Army General. He died on July 13, 2019, at the age of 92 years.

Sheila Dikshit (1938-2019): Sheila Dikshit was an Indian politician. She was the longest-serving female CM of any Indian state and one of the longest-serving CM of Delhi. She served as CM of Delhi for 15 years beginning from 1998. Dixit died on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81 years.

Sudini Jaipal Reddy (1942-2019): Sudini Jaipal Reddy was an Indian politician. He was the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Union Minister for Urban Development, Union Minister for Urban Development, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Union Minister for Earth Sciences and the Union Minister for Science and Technology under UPA government. He died on July 28, 2019, at the age of 77 years.

Donkupar Roy (1954-2019): Donkupar Roy was an Indian politician who served as the CM of Meghalaya. He was the head of United Democratic Party (UDP). He died on July 28, 2019, at the age of 64 years.

Sushma Swaraj (1952-2019): Sushma Swaraj was an Indian politician and a Supreme Court lawyer. She was a senior BJP leader and served as the Union Minister for External Affairs (the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi) under Modi government. She became the youngest Cabinet Minister of Haryana and also served as CM of Delhi for a short tenure. She died on August 6, 2019, at the age of 67 years.

Vidya Sinha (1947-2019): Vidya Sinha was an Indian Actress who acted in several Hindi films namely Rajnigandha (1974), Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978), Bodyguard (2011), etc. She died on August 15, 2019, at the age of 71 years.

Neelum Sharma (1969-2019): Neelum Sharma was one of the founding members of the well known Doordarshan News. She was also the recipient of Nari Shakti Puraskar (Highest Civilian Honour for Woman in India). She gained fame from Doordarshan’s NAtional Primetime news show. She has over 60 documentary films in her name. She died on August 17, 2019, at the age of 50 years.

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi (1927-2019): Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi was an Indian music director and background score composer. He won Filmfare awards for Kabhie Kabhie (Best Music) in 1977, Umrao Jaan (Best Music) in 1982. He was the recipient of Lifetime Achievement award and Padma Bhushan. He died on August 19, 2019, at the age of 92 years.

Jagannath Mishra (1937-2019): Jagannath Mishra was an Indian Politician who served as CM of Bihar & Minister in the Union Cabinet. He was commonly referred to as ‘Maulana’ after he declared Urdu as the second official language of the state. He died on August 19, 2019, at the age of 82 years.

Babulal Gaur Yadav (1929-2019): Babulal Gaur Yadav was an Indian politician and the CM of Madhya Pradesh. He died on August 21, 2019, at the age of 90 years.

Arun Jaitley(1952-2019): Arun Jaitley was an Indian politician and attorney. He served as Minister of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice in both Vajpayee and Modi led government. He died on August 24, 2019, at the age of 66 years.

Veeru Krishnan (1959-2019): Veeru Krishnan was a legendary actor and Kathak Dancer. He was well known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani (1996), Dulhe Raja (1998), etc. He died on September 7, 2019, at the age of 60 years.

Ram Boolchand Jethmalani (1923-2019): Ram Boolchand Jethmalani was an Indian lawyer and politician. He served as the Union Minister for Law and Justice and Urban Development in Vajpayee led government. He was also the Chairman of Indian Bar Council and was also the president of Supreme Court Bar Association. He died on September 8, 2019, at the age of 95 years.

Viju Khote (1941-2019): Viju Khote was an Indian Actor who worked in more than 440 films in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was famous for his Sholay dialogue ‘ Sardar maine apka namak khaya hai’ as dacoit Kalia and ‘Galati se mistake hogai’ in Andaz Apna Apna as Robert. He died on September 30, 2019, at the age of 77 years.

Ram Mohan (1931-2019): Ram Mohan was an Indian animator and was known as the father of Indian Animation and was a veteran in the Indian Animation Industry. He was a recipient of Padma Shri. He died on October 11, 2019, at the age of 88 years.

Dilip Ramanbhai Parikh (1937-2019): Dilip Ramanbhai Parikh was an Indian politician and industrialist. He was the CM of Gujarat for a short tenure. He died on October 25, 2019, at the age of 82 years.

Champak Jain (1967-2019): Champak Jain was an Indian film producer and the owner of Venus Records and Tapes Pvt. Ltd. He died on October 31, 2019, at the age of 52 years.

Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan (1932-2019): Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan was an Indian Civil Servant who served with the IAS. He also served as the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India. He was the recipient of Ramon Magsaysay Award for the government service in 1996. He died on November 10, 2019, at the age of 86 years.

Shaukat Kaifi (1926-2019): Shaukat Kaifi popularly known as Shaukat Azmi was an Indian theatre and film actress. He was the wife of the celebrated Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi and the mother of the famous Actress Shabana Azmi. She died on November 22, 2019, at the age of 93 years.

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): Kushal Punjabi was an Indian television and film actor. He rose to fame after winning TV reality game show Zor ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. He died on December 26, 2019, at the age of 42 years.