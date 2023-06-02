Breaking

Odd One Out Puzzle: Only A Genius Mind Can Find The Odd School Girl Image Within 21 Seconds. Good Luck!

Odd One-Out Puzzle: This mental exercise image shows a group of school girls. And do you have the skills and abilities to find the image of the girl within 21 seconds? Hurry Up!
Do you see an odd girl here?

Odd One Out Puzzle: The girls of the 6th standard gathered together for a school group photo. All in a uniform still one looks different. In reference to the image below, your task is to find the odd image of the girl using your exceptional skills and abilities.

where is the odd girlSource: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Odd Image Of School Girl In The Picture?

Odd-one-out puzzle is famous among people of America as Knock Out. It examines one's ability for general skills and observation. And to reach a conclusion, one needs to be imaginative, rational, and have a unique point of view.

In case you are confused, look for clues in this previously solved odd lip sticker puzzle test.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

This picture from Brightside shows a uniformly divided image of school girls. And your task is to find the odd one among them. Now, divide the image into sections, and go through each row and column to not miss any clue.

Instead of looking for a big flaw, focus on smaller details like colours, shapes, types, classifications, patterns and anything else that comes to your mind. 

Odd One Out: Only 2 Out Of 10 Can Find The Odd Shopping Bag In 11 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Remember you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

the odd girl is hereSource: Brightside.com

Take a glance at the encircled one, the eyebrow of the girl here is different from others.

Voila, you got it right! Also, keep a tab on Jagran Josh to indulge in more hard-hitting mental exercises.

Odd One Out: How fast you can find the odd lipstick combo hidden in the picture? Try Your Skills!
