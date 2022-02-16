On this day: Birth of Guru Ravidas, first rail service between India and Nepal, death of Dadasaheb Phalke and more

On This Day: On February 16, many important events from birth to death of famous personalities, the start of major services, celestial events and so on took place in history. Take a look at them below.

On This Day in History

1- Guru Ravidas 645th Birth Anniversary: On this day, the saint-poet of the Bhakti movement, Guru Ravidas, was born in the 14th century. This year marks his 645th birth anniversary.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti





2- Suryakant Tripathi Nirala Birth Anniversary: Famous poet and novelist Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' was born on this day. Today is the 126th birth anniversary of Suryakant Tripathi Nirala.

Remembering late Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' ji on his birth anniversary. A great writer, reading whose stories and poems, we grew up with.

3- First Rail Service Between India and Nepal: Railway Service between India and Nepal started on this day in 1927. The first stretch was a 34-km line between Jayanagar in Bihar and Kurtha in Nepal.

#TodayInHistory | 1927: First rail service between India and Nepal begins

4- Dadasaheb Phalke Death Anniversary: Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as 'Dadasaheb Phalke' breathed his last in Nasik at the age of 74. This year marks his 78th death anniversary. Remembered as the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke produced India's first feature film 'Raja Harishchandra'. In his honour, Dada Saheb Phalke Award was issued by the Indian Government.

Tribute to DADASAHEB PHALKE on death anniversary.

Tribute to DADASAHEB PHALKE on death anniversary.

Father of Indian cinema who made the first feature film in 1913, Raja Harishchandra. He produced 95 movies and 26 short films in his career spanning 19 years, till 1937.

5- Meghnad Saha Death Anniversary: On this day, Meghnad Saha passed away in 1956 from a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Saha developed the ionization equation which is used in describing the chemical and physical conditions in stars.

Remembering the pioneer of Astrophysics known for the theory of thermal ionisaiton, #MeghnadSaha on his Death Anniversary today.

6- Mirza Ghalib Centenary Stamp Released: To commemorate the death anniversary of famous Urdu and Persian poets of the Mughal era, India released a centenary stamp. The denomination of the stamp was 20 paisa.

A postal stamp released in memory of Mirza Ghalib the best poet Urdu has ever produced

7- Kyoto Protocol Came Into Effect: On this day in 2005, the Kyoto Protocol came into effect. It is an international treaty that extended the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and is aimed at reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. At present, the pact has 191 signatories, excluding the United States.

The Kyoto Protocol came into effect #OTD in 2005.

8- Trial Against the Holocaust Collaborator Began: The trial against the brutal Nazi guard John Demjanjuk began on this day in 1987. He was believed to be 'Ivan the Terrible'. In 2011, the German criminal court convicted him of the charges as a Nazi camp guard and crimes against humanity.

John Demjanjuk, former Nazi death camp guard & resident of Seven Hills, OH, was removed to Germany May 12, 2009

9- Militant Organization Hezbollah Founded: On this day in 1985, Hezbollah was founded. The West has labelled the Lebanese political party as a terrorist organization. On the same in 1992, its Secretary-General Abbas Muswai was assassinated.

Hezbollah is much more than a "political party and militant group".



Since its foundation in 1982, Hezbollah has become globally recognized as a terrorist organization by nations including:

🇺🇸🇬🇧🇸🇦🇳🇱🇩🇪🇦🇷🇵🇾🇯🇵🇮🇱🇨🇦🇨🇴🇧🇭🇱🇹

10- Fidel Castro became Cuba's Prime Minister: Fidel Castro ousted the dictator General Fulgencio Batista and became Cuba's Prime Minister in 1959. Upon assuming power, he transformed the island country into the first-ever communist state of the Western Hemisphere.

63 years ago, on Feb 16, 1959 – Fidel Castro at the age of 32, he has been sworn in as Prime Minister in the Cabinet Room of the Presidential Palace in Havana after leading a guerrilla campaign that forced right-wing dictator Fulgencio Batista into exile.

11- Curse of Tutankhamun: On this day in 1922, Howard Carter entered the sealed burial of the chamber of Pharoah Tutankhamun, the ancient Egyptian ruler. A myth is associated with his burial chamber as the 'Curse of Tutankhamun' after Lord Carnarvon the first to enter the chamber died.

#OnThisDay 1923: Howard Carter finally unsealed the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun.

12- First Visible Total Solar Eclipse of 20th Century: On this day in 1980, the world witnessed the first total solar eclipse of the 20th century.

Mumbai Doordarshan covered the 1980 Eclipse quite well - here is a photo (taken by my father) of peak shadow ("Greatest Phase").

Other events on this day

1- Viceroy Lord Irwin met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in 1931.

2- Surya Sen 'Master da' was arrested. The revolutionary freedom fighter attacked the Armoury of Chittagong with 62 men of the Indian Republican Army and was underground on Jalalabad hills.

3- The third Indian Air Force unit to operate the Lysander was the No.4 Squadron formed with four aircraft in 1942.

4- Lok Shakti, a new national political party, was launched by Ramakrishna Hegde, the tenth Chief Minister of Karnataka.

On this day: Birthdays

1745: Thorle Madhavrao - fourth Peshwa in Maratha kingdom

1831: Nikolai Leskov - Russian author, playwright, journalist

1896: Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' - great Hindi poet, litterateur, writer, social worker and editor

1898: Katharine Cornell - American actress and producer

1905: Padmabhushan Aliyawar Jang - former Governor of Maharashtra

1911: Bhalchandra Gopal Bapat - newspaper editor and educationalist

1941: Kim Jong-il - 2nd Supreme Leader of North Korea

1954: Iain Banks - Scottish author

1978: Wasim Jaffer - former Indian cricketer

1979: Valentino Rossi - Italian motorcycle racer

On this day: Deaths

1923: Vishnu Moreshwar Mahajani - famous author, poet and playwright

1927: Sibnath Banerjee - trade union movement leader

1932: Edgar Speyer - American/English financier, philanthropist

1944: Dadasaheb Phalke - Father of Indian Cinema

1955: Meghnad Saha - Indian Scientist

1957: Josef Hofmann - Polish/American pianist, composer

1982: Sinath Banerjee - Indian social worker

1984: M. A. G. Osmany - Bangladeshi General

1994: Nivrittibua Sarnaik - Veteran singer of Jaipur Gharana

2013: Tony Sheridan - English singer-songwriter, guitarist

2022: Bappi Lahiri - Indian singer, composer, politician and record producer

