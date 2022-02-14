3 years of Pulwama attack: Remembering 40 CRPF personnel martyred in 2019 Pulwama terror attack; check the timeline of the events

Pulwama Attack Black Day: Pulwama attack is one of the deadliest attacks on security personnel of India in Kashmir. As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a CRPF convoy. Since then, February 14 is observed as a black day in India.

As the nation entered into the third year of the Pulwama terror attack, tributes pour in from across the length and breadth of the nation for the brave hearts.

Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the fallen CRPF personnel on the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack. He wrote on Twitter, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."

"General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay homage to the brave jawans of Central Reserve Police Force who laid down their lives in the Line of Duty during a Terrorist attack in #Pulwama on 14 February 2019," ADG PI-Indian Army in a Twitter Post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers. He tweeted, "This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to him."

Several politicians, celebrities and netizens took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Pulwama Attack Details

Here's the timeline of the events that unfolded on 14 February 2019.

CRPF personnel were transported from Jammu to Srinagar via NH 44.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF personnel left Jammu at around 3:30 in the morning. The convoy was transporting the CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar via NH 44 and was destined to reach there before sunset.

An explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the CRPF convoy.

At around 3:15 p.m. at Lethpora, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the bus, killing around 40 CRPF personnel of the 76th Battalion leaving others injured. The injured personnel were rushed to the army base hospital in Srinagar.

Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

Soon after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. The militant group further released a video of Adil Ahmad Dar from Kakapora who joined the group in 2018.

Adil Ahmad Dar was identified as the offender.

The 22-year-old youth was identified as the offender. His family last saw him in March 2018 when he left the house on a bicycle and never returned.

According to his family, Dar became radicalized after he was beaten by the Indian police, and was reportedly arrested six times in two years by the authorities on stone-pelting and over suspicion of aiding activities for Lashkar-e-Taiba, another Pakistan-based militant group. He, however, was never formally charged with a crime or named in an FIR.

The vehicle was carrying 300 kg of explosives.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) constituted a 12-member team to investigate the Pulwama attack. The team worked in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Initial investigations into the Pulwama attack suggested that the vehicle that rammed into the convoy was carrying 300kg of explosives. While the team was able to confirm the identity of the suicide bomber, it failed to trace the source of explosives. An August 2020 charge sheet filed by NIA named 19 people who it said carried out the bombing at Pakistan’s behest.

The aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

The state funerals of the martyred CRPF jawan were carried in their respective hometowns. The same day, India revoked Pakistan's most favoured nation status, raised customs duty on all goods imported to India from Pakistan to 200%, and urged the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) to put Pakistan on the blacklist.

Protests and candlelight marches were carried out across India and violent protests in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in a curfew. A delegation of Indian doctors cancelled their visit to Pakistan for the 13th Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress.

Eurosport India announced that it would no longer broadcast Pakistan Super League cricket matches. AICWA and IFTDA banned Pakistani actors and artists in the Indian film and music industry.

Combat with the militants.

In the wee hours of February 18, a joint team of 55 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group of India killed two terrorists and two sympathisers in an anti-terrorism encounter operation which was carried out after Indian intelligence inputs. Four Indian security personnel were martyred in the combat with the militants.

Among the two terrorists who were killed, Abdul Rasheed Ghazi alias Kamran was identified as a Pakistani national who is said to be the mastermind behind the attack and the commander of JeM.

India retaliated on February 26.

In the early hours of February 26, India carried out an attack on JeM training camps in Balakot. Twelve Mirage 2000 jets of the IAF crossed LOC and bombed JeM training camps in Balakot. India claimed to have killed around 300 to 350 terrorists in the attack.

India and Pakistan were on the verge of war.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force conducted a counter airstrike on Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir but failed. However, during the aerial combat, an Indian MiG-21 was hit and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan. He was released on March 1 by Pakistan and was conferred with Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal.

The international community condemned the attack.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, France, Hungary, Israel, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom condemned the attack. However, China and Turkey also backed Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism.

