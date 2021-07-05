On this Day, July 5: Check the List of Historical Events

On this Day, July 5: Someone has rightly said that history is not made in a day! But, one day can bring many changes in history.

On this Day, July 5: What is special in Indian History?

1946 - The Indian politician, Ram Vilas Paswan was born. He was born on 5 July, 1946 in Shaharbanni village in the Khagaria district of Bihar. He started his political career as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party.

1947 - Lalji Singh was born on 5 July, 1947 in Kalwari village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. He became synonymous with the term "DNA Fingerprinting", to a generation of Indians. He made a seminal contribution to the disciplines of genetics, forensics, conservation, and law.

He worked in the field of DNA fingerprinting technology in India and was popularly known as the "Father of Indian DNA Fingerprinting".

1949 - Shivshankar Menon is born on 5 July, 1949 in Paris, France. He is an Indian Diplomat, who served as National Security Adviser of India under former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh.

Previously, he had served as the Foreign Secretary, the top diplomat in India. Prior to that, he was Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and ambassador to China and Israel.

1901 - Birendranath Sircar was born on 5 July, 1901 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. He was an Indian film producer. He was known as the founder of New Theatres Calcutta. In 1970, he was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and in 1972, the Padma Bhushan.

Some other notable events that took place on 5 July in the world are as follows:

1687 - The great work of Issac Newton Principia was published by the Royal Society in England that outlines his laws of motion and universal gravitation. 1811 - 7 provinces declare themselves independent of Spain: Venezuelan Declaration of Independence 1859 - The Midway Islands in the central Pacific Ocean were discovered by Captain N.C. Brooks and also claimed the territory for the United States. 1865 - World's 1st-speed limit law was created by Great Britain. 1922 - First general election in the Netherlands. 1934 - "Bloody Thursday" - In San Francisco, Police open fire on striking longshoremen. 1945 - In World War II, the Liberation of the Philippines declared. 1946 - National Bikini Day. The day marks the anniversary of the invention of a revealing two-piece bathing suit in 1946 by a Parison fashion designer, Louis Reard. 1951 - The junction transistor was invented by Dr. William Shockley. 1954 - The first television news was broadcasted by the BBC. 1962 - Every year, independence day is observed in Algeria and is a national holiday. The day commemorates Algeria's independence from France on 5 July, 1962. 1966 - A rocket named Saturn I was launched at Cape Kennedy. 1975 - After 500 years of Portuguese rule, Cape Verde Islands gain independence. 1994 - Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com in Bellevue, Washington 1996 - A female Finn Dorset sheep, Dolly was born near Edinburg. She became the first successfully cloned mammal. Do you know her birth was not publicly revealed until the following year? 1971 - The 26th Amendment to the U.S Constitution was certified that granted suffrage to citizens age 18 years and older. 2004 - First presidential election by the people in Indonesia. The first round was eventually won by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. 2019 - Ancient Iraqi city Babylon was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Therefore, we came to know that on 5th July in India several personalities' birthdays fall including Ram Vilas Paswan, Lalji Singh, Shivshankar Menon, Birendranath Sircar, etc. The day is also observed as National Bikini Day. 5th July also signifies independence in Algeria from France in 1962, Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975, and Venezuela from Spain in 1811.

Important Days and Dates in July 2021