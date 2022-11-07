On This Day November 7th: Know the facts on politics, history and culture

November 7th is another memorable day on which world wide a number of events took place which made history.

In 2020 on this day Kamala Harris made US and as well as global history to become the first woman and first woman of color to be elected to the vice presidency.

While on the other hand World War One ended on this day in 1918

This day also marks Marie Curies birthday as well.

Many other important events like these took place on this day, know more through the subcategories mentioned and have them on your tips!

POLITICS

In 2020 , on this day Kamala Harris made US history when she became the first woman and first woman of color to be elected to the vice presidency (date election called) In 1967, American lawyer and politician, Carl Stokes was elected mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, and became the first African American to lead a major U.S. city. In 2000, American politician Hillary Clinton was elected to the U.S. Senate, and became the first first lady to win elective office on this day. In 1962, After losing the governor's election in California, on this day, American politician Richard Nixon gave what he called his “last press conference,” and told the reporters that “you won't have Nixon to kick around any more”; the leader was later elected president six years after that. In 1917, The Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic was proclaimed and the first Council of People's Commissars is formed with Vladimir Lenin as leader and including Leon Trotsky and Joseph Stalin In 2000, the U.S. presidential election ended in a tie between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush on this day. In 2016,American lawyer and public official Janet Reno, who was the first female attorney general of the United States, died at age 78, on this day. In 1989, the American politician Douglas Wilder was elected governor of Virginia, and became the first African American to win a U.S. gubernatorial election. In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated Thomas E. Dewey and was elected to an unprecedented fourth term as president of the United States on this day. In 1873, Alexander Mackenzie became the second Prime Minister of Canada, succeeding John A. MacDonald In 1916 ,Jeannette Rankin won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and became the first woman elected to Congress.

Historic Events

In 1907, Delta Sigma Pi, a professional fraternity organized to foster the study of business in universities, was founded at New York University. In 1940, The Tacoma Narrows Bridge connecting the Olympic Peninsula with Tacoma, Washington, broke up in a wind of about 42 miles (67 km) per hour on this day. In 1935, while addressing a meeting of Stakhanovites, Joseph Stalin uttered his famous phrase "life has become better". In 1962, Eleanor Roosevelt—who was first lady of the United States and one of the world's most widely admired and powerful women, known as a diplomat and a humanitarian—died in New York City at age 78 on this day. In 1917, in Russia; Lenin and the Bolsheviks seized power, captured the Winter Palace and overthrew the Provisional Government on this day. In the 1870s, Harper's Weekly featured a Thomas Nast cartoon about the possibility of the U.S. on this day. In 680, the Third Council of Constantinople (6th ecumenical council) opened on this day. In 921, Treaty of Bonn: East France & West France recognize each other on this day. In 1805, the Lewis and Clark Expedition first sighted the Pacific Ocean at the mouth of the Columbia River.

WARFARE

In 1918, United Press erroneously reported WWI armistice had been signed on this day. In 1861, the Battle of Belmont, was fought in Mississippi County, Missouri, began its first combat test for Brigadier General Ulysses S. Grant, Union victory (US Civil War) In 1861, Battle of Port Royal was fought in Port Royal Sound, South Carolina ended, Union forces captured Fort Walker and Fort Beauregard (US Civil War) In 1863, Battles of Rappahannock Station & Kelly's Ford took place in Virginia on this day. In 1872, the Cargo ship Mary Celeste sailed from Staten Island for Genoa on this day and was mysteriously found abandoned four weeks later. In 1811, In the Battle of Tippecanoe, a seasoned U.S. expeditionary force under Major General William Henry Harrison was defeated by Shawnee Indians led by Tecumseh's brother Laulewasikau (Tenskwatawa), known as the Prophet. In 1811, the Battle of Tippecanoe: Gen. William Henry Harrison defeated the Native Americans of the Tecumesh Confederation.

LITERATURE

In 2000, on this day Margaret Atwood won the Booker Prize for her novel "The Blind Assassin". In 1913, the French author Albert Camus, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957 for such classic works as The Stranger (1942), was born on this day. In 1995, on this day Howard Stern's second book "Miss America" was released and became the fastest selling ever.

ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENTS

In 1996, NASA launched Mars Global Surveyor, a robotic spacecraft designed to carry out a long-term study of the planet on this day.

SPORTS

In 1991,American professional basketball player Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and immediately retired from the sport,he later played part of the 1995–96 season.

Music

In 2000, "TP-2.com" 4th studio album by R. Kelly was released on this day . In 2016,Canadian musician Leonard Cohen died at age 82 on this day. In 1904, George M. Cohan's 1st full-length musical "Little Johnny Jones", which featured the songs "Yankee Doodle Dandy" and "Give My Regards To Broadway", opened at the Liberty Theatre, NYC; and ran for 52 performances before going on tour on this day.

TV AND ENTERTAINMENT

In 1976 "Gone With The Wind", 1939 Oscar-winning film epic starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, made a broadcast television debut on NBC on this day. It aired in two parts over consecutive nights; it earned a then record 65% share of TV viewers. In 1980,American movie star Steve McQueen, known for his portrayal of macho loners in such films as The Great Escape (1963) and Bullitt (1968), died at age 50 on this day. In 1997 "Bean", The popular comedy film directed by Mel Smith and starring Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean opened in the US on this day.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS









1867 Marie Curie Polish-born French physicist 2. 1943 Joni Mitchell Canadian singer-songwriter 3. 1918 Billy Graham American evangelist 4. 1913 Albert Camus French author 5. 1888 C.V. Raman Indian physicist 6. 1879 Leon Trotsky Russian revolutionary 7. 1858 Bipin Chandra Pal, Indian nationalist and freedom fighter, 8. 1867 Marie Curie Polish-French scientist 9. 1879 Leon Trotsky Ukrainian-Russian Marxist revolutionary, political theorist, (founded of the Red Army ) 10. 1942 Jean Shrimpton British model and actress, and the world's first supermodel 11. 1728 James Cook British explorer 12. 994 Muhammad ibn Hazm, Andalusian historian





