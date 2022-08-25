Only 13 Indian Cities are getting 5G in the first phase, is your city on the list?

5G Service in India: India is going to witness the launch of 5G services in the coming days, according to the sources, the launch is expected to happen in 29th September 2022 at the opening of the Indian Mobile Congress which is the largest digital technology forum in Southeast Asia.

The early players for 5G Services will be Jio and Airtel. It is expected that they will be launching the 5G service by end of this month.

PM Narendra Modi stated in his speech on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day at Red Fort that the 5G services are going to be launched sooner than anticipated and the speed of 5G services will be ten times faster than existing 4G services.

With all the hype surrounding the launch of 5G services in India, the question that comes to your mind will be which cities are going to get the first 5G services.

We are here to help you with the list of cities which are expected to receive the 5G services in the first phase.

It is expected that 13 cities in India will be the first to get 5G services. Check the complete list below.

List of Indian Cities Expected to Get 5G Services in First Phase

Following is the list of cities that are expected to receive the first 5G services in India:

Bengaluru

New Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Chennai

Chandigarh

Gurugram

Pune

Ahmedabad

Hyderabad

Gandhinagar

Lucknow

Jamnagar

The rollout of 5G services will be in a phased manner with the above cities getting the services in the first phase.

It may also be noted that although the 5G services are going to be launched in these cities, not all users will be able to get 5G services at the same time.

Meanwhile, the letters of allocation have been sent to the winning bidders of the 5G spectrum namely Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks.

It is reported that these service providers paid around ₹17,876 crores as payment for the allocation of the 5G spectrum.