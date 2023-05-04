Optical Illusion: 97% of people will fail to spot a woman in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. The specialty of such illusions is that they play tricks with our brains.

Optical illusions can be created through various techniques such as perspective, colour, and contrast, and they often challenge our perception of reality. The most fascinating aspect of optical illusions is that they provide insights into how the brain processes visual information.

Get ready to test your attentiveness with the challenge presented below where you need to find a hidden woman in 5 seconds.

Meanwhile, check out this popular image which is doing rounds on the internet where you need to spot the hidden elephant in the jungle in 6 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Woman in 5 Seconds

Source: Johannes Stoetter

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is thought to be a simple way to test your intelligence, there are more advanced methods available.

If you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally-designed IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The image shared above depicts a sunflower with a butterfly sitting on top of it.

But did you miss something?

There is a woman in the picture who is hiding in plain sight. Can you spot the woman in 5 seconds?

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the woman in 5 seconds.

Spotting the woman is difficult as she has blended expertly with the surroundings.

Have you spotted the woman?

No?

If you concentrate a little on the image, you may soon spot the woman.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you successfully spotted the woman?

We believe some of the individuals with excellent observation skills have already spotted the woman.

Congratulations you are a few of the selected individuals around the world who could spot the woman within the time.

Those who couldn’t spot the woman but gave their best effort can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Woman in 5 Seconds - Solution

The woman can be seen in the form of a butterfly in the image, at first glance it gives the appearance of a real butterfly. This is made possible by famous body painting artist Johannes Stoetter.

Have a look here.

