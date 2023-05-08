Seek and Find Puzzle: Test your attentiveness by spotting the hidden lamp in 6 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing in a picture.

Solving these puzzles requires keen focus and concentration which in turn is an excellent exercise for the brain.

This activity is a great stress buster and also immensely beneficial in improving observation skills.

Regular practice of such seek and find puzzles can boost cognitive development in kids and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Want to test how attentive you are?

Let’s get started!

Seek and Find - Find Hidden Lamp in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a street scene in which the watchman is walking along the street.

The watchman is looking out for something and as the title suggests, there is a hidden lamp in the street and your task is to spot the lamp in 6 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills can spot the hidden lamp within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can pinpoint the location of the hidden lamp.

Did you Find the Hidden Lamp in 6 Seconds?

The task of spotting the lamp in 6 seconds is a good way to test the level of your attentiveness.

The best thing about engaging in seek and find puzzles is that it provides healthy exercise for the eyes and brain which in turn enhances cognitive development and critical thinking.

Have you spotted the hidden lamp?

No?

Keep looking, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Try looking at the image from different angles and see if you get a different perspective.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden lamp successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted it by now.

Congratulations!

You are highly attentive and have a great eye for detail.

Some of you might still be looking for the hidden lamp.

You can stop searching and check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Lamp in 6 Seconds - Solution

The hidden lamp can be spotted by turning the image upside down. The way it is hidden cannot be detected at first glance.

