Seek and Find Puzzle: You have falcon vision if you can spot the hidden crown in 6 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing in a picture.

Solving these puzzles requires keen focus and concentration, and provides a sense of achievement to the participants once the solution is found.

This activity is immensely beneficial in improving observation skills and acts as a great stress buster.

It is immensely popular among children and adults and regular practice of such challenges can improve cognitive skills.

Are you ready to improve your brain health?

Then attempt this activity now.

Seek and Find - Find Hidden Crown in 6 Seconds

Source: French Bedroom

The image shared above depicts a wallpaper which is adorned with roses, cornflowers and lilies.

As the title suggests, a crown is hidden in the wallpaper and you have 6 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with sharp observation skills can spot the crown within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot where the crown is hidden.

Did you Find the Hidden Crown in 6 Seconds?

The task of spotting the crown in 6 seconds is a tough ask and will require one to focus on the image attentively.

The best thing about indulging in such activities is that it provides healthy exercise for the eyes and brain which in turn is good for brain health.

Have you spotted the hidden crown?

No?

Keep looking, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Did you spot the hidden crown now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the hidden crown successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the hidden crown by now.

Congratulations!

Some people are still looking for the crown.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Hidden Crown in 6 Seconds - Solution

The hidden crown can be found on the left side of the image, its location is marked with a red circle.

