Optical Illusion: Can you find a heart among the flowers in 14 seconds?

Do you want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Heart among Flowers in 14 Seconds?

Source: Bright Side

In the above-shared image, you can see a bunch of brightly coloured, beautiful flowers. The scene looks dreamy.

But do not get too lost in the picture because you have a task at hand.

And..

The task is to find a heart that is hiding among the flowers.

You have 14 seconds to find the heart.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did you Find the Heart in 14 Seconds?

The image contains flowers of different colours, and if you try to look at them all at once, your eyes will become confused with the deluge of colours.

A heart is placed carefully among the flowers, which makes spotting it difficult.

The best way to spot the heart in this image is to look at it carefully and spot anything that resembles the shape of a heart.

It is a great way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted the heart yet?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The heart is somewhere in this image, and individuals with good observation skills must have found the heart.

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The heart is not at the top of the image.

Now, refine your search and start looking again.

But remember, you have only a few seconds to spot the heart.

Have you spotted the heart now?

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the heart is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Heart in 14 Seconds - Solution

The heart can be spotted near the pink flowers.