Can you find the hidden frog in this optical illusion picture in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Studies have indicated that optical illusions are also helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Frog in 11 Seconds

Source: Imgur

The above-shared image shows a riverbank scene in which stones are scattered everywhere. The various colours of stones make this picture look beautiful.

Apart from stones, there is a frog in this picture, and the challenge for you is to find the frog within 11 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Frog in 11 Seconds?

The task for you is to find the frog among the stones in 11 seconds.

It is not easy, as the frog is cleverly hiding among the stones, which makes it difficult to spot at first glance.

The best way to spot the frog in this image is to look at it carefully so that anything that resembles the shape of a frog is registered by your eyes.

It is a great way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you found the frog yet?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The frog is hiding somewhere in this image, and individuals with good observation skills will easily find the frog within the time limit.

Still no success?

Looking for a hint?

Here it is.

The frog is similar to the colour of stones and is right in front of your eyes.

Now, have you seen the frog?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the frog?

Are you looking for the location of the frog in the picture?

Then, scroll below for the solution.

Find the Frog in 11 Seconds - Solution

The frog can be spotted near a big beige stone, and as the frog is also beige in colour, it has blended with the stones.