Seek and Find: Can you find the number 5 in this image within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills. The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

When attempted individually, it provides you with an opportunity to understand the level of your observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Number 5 in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The above-shared image contains a sea of number 2, and hidden among the 2’s is number 5, which you need to spot within 5 seconds.

The time limit is short as it is an easy challenge that can be solved by the users within the required time.

Apart from that, it is a good way to test your observation skills.

The person successful in finding the number 5 within 5 seconds surely possesses good observation skills.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and find any number that looks like 5.

Have you spotted the number 5?

Look closely; the number may be visible in the image.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

There are only a few seconds left, so hurry up.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The number 5 is not on the right side of the image.

Now, did you find the number 5?

The allotted 5 seconds are over.

How many of you were able to find the number?

Those who found the number have excellent situational awareness and observation skills

Some of you might still be searching for the number 5 in the image.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to know the answer?

We will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading to find out.

Find the Number 5 in 5 Seconds - Solution

The number 5 can be spotted at the end of the fourth row of the image, its location is marked with a red circle.