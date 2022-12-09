You are a genius if you can spot the pig in the optical illusion picture within 13 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: “Optical illusions” are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time, which proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Regular practice of optical illusion challenges results in improved concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find Pig in 13 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a group of birds in a park. There is a pig among the birds in the park.

The challenge for you is to find the pig within 13 seconds. The pig has blended itself with the birds, thereby making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did you find the pig in 13 seconds?

This optical illusion test requires you to spot a pig in 13 seconds. The pig is hiding among the birds in the park.

The best way to spot the pig in this image is to look at it carefully and spot anything that seems to look like the features of a pig.

It is a great way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted the pig yet?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The pig is somewhere there in this image, and individuals with good observation skills must have already spotted the pig.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The pig is not on the left side of the image.

And..

Time’s up..

How many of you were able to spot the hidden pig?

Individuals who have spotted the pig possess excellent observation skills, while those who couldn’t need to practice more to improve their skills.

With regular practice, you can achieve better results.

Curious to know where the pig is?

Keep reading to find out.

Find the Pig in 13 Seconds - Solution

The pig can be identified by its characteristic feature and more specifically its nose. It is highlighted with a red circle.