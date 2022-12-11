Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden dog among flowers in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time. This also proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested for improved concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Can you find the hidden frog in this optical illusion picture in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Dog among Flowers in 13 Seconds

Source: Instagram

The above-shared image presents a garden scene in which you can see daisy flowers in full bloom, indicating it is springtime.

It's beautiful, isn’t it?

Now, the daisy is not the only thing that is present here, there is a dog hiding among the beautiful flowers, or you can say it is playing hide and seek with its owner by hiding among the flowers.

You need to find the dog within 13 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Seek and Find: Can you find the odd cow within 5 seconds?

Did You Find the Dog in 13 Seconds?

As you have read in the lines above, the dog is hiding in the flowers because it is in a playful mood.

You have 13 seconds to find the dog. The time limit is added to make the challenge interesting and engaging for our brains.

Did you see the dog?

The clock is ticking, and soon you will reach the end of the challenge.

The way the dog has blended in with the flowers makes it difficult to find at first glance.

To spot the dog in this image, the best way is to look at the image carefully and spot anything that resembles the shape of a dog.

It is a great way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted the dog yet?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The dog is playing around somewhere in this image, and individuals with good observation skills can find the dog within the time limit.

Few more seconds of the allotted time remaining.

Did you see the dog in this image?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The dog is not on the left side of the picture.

And..

Time’s up.

Are you curious to know the location of the dog?

Then scroll below for the reveal.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 32 seconds?

Spot the Dog in 13 Seconds - Solution

The dog has a black and white coat and is hiding at the top right section of the image.