Optical Illusion: Can you find the black cat in 17 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: Today is Halloween, the spookiest day of the year, it is believed that on this day, the lines between the living and dead are blurred and our ancestors pay us a visit by coming to earth.

Halloween traces its roots to the ancient pagan festival of Samhain which was celebrated by the Celtic people. It was also known as All Saints Day which was celebrated on November 1 as a Christian equivalent of the pagan festival.

The celebration started the evening before and was known as All Hallows Eve which eventually was shortened over time and came to be known as Halloween.

Keeping the theme of Halloween in mind, we bring a Halloween-themed optical illusion challenge in which you need to find the black cat within 17 seconds.

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Black Cat in 17 Seconds

Source: 247 Blinds

The above-depicted image shows a gothic-style Halloween theme in which was named Fright Night, you can see jack-o-lanterns, dancing gingerbreads, magic potions, and broomsticks to name a few.

Hidden among these items is a black cat which is apt for the occasion. You need to find the black cat within 17 seconds to complete the challenge.

You can enjoy this challenge with your friends and family as well and make your Halloween more enjoyable.

The key to solving this challenge is sharp observation skills.

With the image background also of black colour, it is quite difficult to determine the location of the black cat at first glance.

We understand that finding the cat will be challenging especially with so much distraction in form of witch hats, broomsticks, candles and ghosts.

Hurry up, the clock is ticking faster.

You need to spot the cat quickly before it gets away from sight.

How many of you have spotted the cat?

Do not get distracted by the sweet toffee apples and the magic potions being cooked in the cauldrons.

Your task is to find the hidden cat.

Time is almost over.

Did you spot the black cat?

No?

Need a hint?

The biggest hint for you is here.

Try searching for the cat in the balloons.

Did you find the cat now?

We believe some of the eagle-eyed netizens have already spotted the little black cat.

Those who are still searching for the cat can stop their search and look below for the solution.







The little black cat can be seen hiding inside the “BOO” balloon on the lower half of the right side of the image.