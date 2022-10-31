Optical Illusion: Can you find the evil ghost in 21 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: It’s Halloween time and to spice up the occasion let’s get started with a Halloween special optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusions are fun elements that trick our brains and eyes. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological and cognitive illusions.

Some optical illusions help scientists understand how brains function and also assist in diagnosing some mental conditions like schizophrenia in humans.

Apart from the scientific value addition they are great sources of entertainment and indulging in solving optical illusion challenges is a great way to boost your observation skills.

Are you ready for a spooky optical illusion challenge now?

Great, then let’s get started with the haunted castle-themed optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden queen in 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Evil Ghost in 21 Seconds

Source: Cottages and Castles

This Halloween is here with all the spookiness and to make the occasion spookier is this optical illusion challenge where you can witness a haunted castle.

Ghosts can be seen roaming around the castle in abundance, some are happy, some are sad, some are good and some are bad.

We can also dead rising from the graves, which seems quite scary with supernatural activity at its peak.

This Halloween you can challenge your family and friends to this quick optical illusion challenge and it will be a fun activity that will be enjoyed by all.

Fun Fact:

Halloween festival has its roots in the Celtic festival called Samhain which was a harvest festival.

Hidden among the bevy of ghosts is one evil ghost which has malicious intentions and you need to find the evil ghost in 21 seconds.

It can be hiding anywhere and spotting it is difficult at first glance.

You need to focus your attention towards the image so that you can spot the evil ghost as soon as possible.

Optical illusion challenges stimulate brain activity and help in improving observation skills.

An individual with good observation skills will be able to identify the evil ghost within the time limit.

Those who are trying this for the first time need to focus really hard so that they can spot the ghost with evil intentions.

Did you spot the evil ghost?

Hurry up, the clock is ticking.

It is lurking somewhere near this haunted castle. Find it quickly before it can hurt anyone.

Time’s getting over.

How many of you were able to spot the evil ghost?

Time’s up.

Those who have found the evil ghost have saved the day, while some of you who are still searching can scroll below for the solution.

The ghost circled in red can be seen with an evil expression intending to cause harm.