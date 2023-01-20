Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can find the hidden bird in the jungle in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions are great at tricking the minds of people.

According to studies, optical illusions are helpful in understanding the functioning of the human brain.

Scientists have been able to identify which parts of the brain are activated when people engage with optical illusions based on the information gained from studies on the effects of optical illusions on the brain.

Besides helping scientists in research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for the brain.

Optical Illusions are also helpful in enhancing your observation skills.

Would you like to test how good your observation skills are?

Then find the hidden bird in the jungle in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find the Bird in the Jungle in 7 Seconds



The image shared above depicts a jungle scene, and you need to find a bird in the jungle in 7 seconds.

It will be a good test of your observation skills, and the addition of the time element adds more competitiveness to the test.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, there are more advanced methods available.

If you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally-designed IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Bird in 7 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a bird in the jungle, and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

Individuals who are detail-oriented and have good observation skills will be able to find the bird within the time limit.

Have you spotted the bird?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the bird in the picture within 7 seconds.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Half of the allotted time is already over by now.

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the bird in the jungle?

Wondering where the bird is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Bird in 7 Seconds - Solution

The bird can be spotted in the left corner of the image. It is green in colour, which makes it blend in with the jungle, thereby making it difficult to identify at the first glance.

