Optical Illusion Challenge: Only a genius can find the car keys among the cars in 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Challenge: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

Despite the general public's shifting attention spans, optical illusions have proven successful at capturing people's attention, keeping them captivated, and luring them back for more.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems as a fun way to pass their time and also impress their friends and peers.

Optical illusions are also helpful in improving your concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this tricky optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a cat in the bookstore in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Car Keys in 10 Seconds

Source: iComaprio

The image that is shared above shows lots of cars of different colours and types. It is created by iCompario, which is a leading service comparison website in the UK.

As the title suggests, the challenge for you is to find a hidden car key.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Car Key in 10 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the car key in 10 seconds.

The sea of cars acts as a distraction for finding the car key.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the car key easily.

Although it is not an easy one, attempting this challenge will be an interesting one for the users.

Users attempting this challenge need to pay attention to the image and see if they can spot anything that matches the shape of a car key.

Have you spotted the car key?

No?

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The car key is on the left side of the image.

Now, focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot a car key.

The clock is ticking fast and soon the time will be over.

Three..

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the car key?

Those who were able to spot the car key deserve a big round of applause, you indeed have excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the car key is?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 4 differences within 15 seconds?

Find the car key in 10 Seconds - Solution

The car key can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is seen hanging from crane in a pickup truck.

Also Read:

Seek and Find: Can you find a rubber glove among the chickens within 9 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 8 words in the image within 49 seconds?