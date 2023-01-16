Seek and Find: Can you find a rubber glove among the chickens within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a hidden thing or object in an image is the goal of the seek and find game. The game is referred to as "seek and find" because users must find the item or object in the image within the allotted time.

It is a great way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check how detail-oriented you are?

Then try out this quick seek and find challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find a hummingbird among jack o'lanterns within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Rubber Glove in 9 Seconds

Source: Rainbow International

In this seek-and-find challenge, you need to find a rubber glove among the chickens. The time limit for successfully completing this challenge is 9 seconds.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

The best way to complete this challenge is to carefully examine the image and look for any shape that resembles a rubber glove.

The rubber glove is difficult to spot at first glance as it looks quite similar to the comb of the hen, but there is some difference between the two by which it can be identified.

Individuals with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the rubber glove within the allotted time.

Have you spotted the rubber glove?

Already half of the time limit is over.

Pay close attention to the image, the rubber glove may be present right in front of you.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The countdown has started.

5..

4..

3..

2..

1..

And..

You have exhausted your time limit.

Regularly practising such challenges can help improve your speed and enhance your focus.

How many of you were able to spot the rubber glove?

Curious to know where the rubber glove is?

Check out the solution below.

Find Rubber Glove in 9 Seconds - Solution

The rubber glove can be spotted at the bottom of the image, it looks different than the comb of a hen.

