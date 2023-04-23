Optical Illusion: Can you spot a bird in the store in 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They are highly effective in enhancing cognitive abilities and stimulating the brain to think creatively.

Regular practise of such challenges can decrease the risk of cognitive decline in adults. It also improves overall brain function and is a great way to boost attentiveness.

Do you like to improve your brain health?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion: You are a champion if you find the pirate’s lost compass in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find the Bird in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a supermarket scene in which sections for pet store items can be seen.

As suggested by the title, there is a bird in the store, and you have 6 seconds to find it to successfully complete the challenge.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Spot the Difference: Can you spot 5 differences between the two images in 21 seconds?

Did you Find the Bird in 6 Seconds?

The task of finding the bird in the store is a good way to test your attentiveness.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to identify the bird within the time limit.

The way the bird has blended into the scene makes it difficult to identify it at first glance.

To find the bird in the picture, you must pay close attention to detail.

The bird can be hidden anywhere in the image, and if you focus on the image, you can easily spot it.

Have you seen the bird yet?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully found the bird in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals must have already spotted the bird with their excellent observation skills. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking for the bird can check out the answer below.

Find the Bird in 6 Seconds - Solution

The bird can be seen on the left side of the image, it is perched on the top of a carton in the pet section.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot a hidden bear in the snow in 6 seconds?