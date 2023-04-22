Optical Illusion: You are a champion if you find the pirate’s lost compass in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

Besides being an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family, they are also a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Optical illusions provide healthy exercise for the brain and also help temporarily release stress from our daily lives.

Studies suggest that regularly practising optical illusion problems can help boost the power of observation and improve attention.

Do you want to test how attentive you are?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: There is a cat hiding in the tree. Can you spot it in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Compass in 8 Seconds

Source: Cool.guru

The image shared above shows a pirate ship scene in which five pirates are searching for a compass.

You have 8 seconds to find the compass to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you Find the Compass in 8 Seconds?

The task of finding a compass in the picture is a good way to test your attentiveness.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the compass within the time limit.

The way the compass has blended with the surroundings makes it difficult to spot at first glance.

Keen attention to detail is required to successfully find the compass in the classroom.

The compass can be hidden anywhere in the ship, and you can spot it easily if you pay close attention.

Have you spotted the compass?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully found a hidden compass in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals must have already spotted the hidden compass with their excellent observation skills. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking for a compass can check out the answer below.

Find Hidden Compass in 8 Seconds - Solution

The compass can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is tucked in the waist belt of one of the pirates.

