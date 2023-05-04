Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a puppy in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are one of the simplest ways to determine human intelligence.

Not only it is an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family but also a source of spending time productively.

Optical illusions help exercise our brains and eyes while temporarily reducing stress. According to research, practising optical illusion tasks on a regular basis can boost observation skills and increase attention span.

Are you ready to improve your brain health?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Puppy in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts various food items like croissants, doughnuts etc

But did you miss something?

There is a cute puppy in the picture who is hiding in plain sight. Can you spot it in 7 seconds?

Optical illusions like this are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. It provides pure fun and also prevents cognitive decline in adults.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the puppy in 7 seconds.

Spotting the puppy among food items is difficult as it has blended expertly with the surroundings.

Have you spotted the puppy?

No?

Focus on the image a little harder and you may spot it.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you successfully spotted the cute little puppy?

We believe some of you have already spotted the puppy.

Congratulations you are one of the selected few individuals around the world who have achieved the feat in record time.

Those who couldn’t spot the puppy need not get disheartened.

You gave your best effort and we highly appreciate that.

Now check out the solution which is provided below.

Find Puppy in 7 Seconds - Solution

The puppy in question can be spotted on the right side of the picture, on first glance it looks like any bakery item but on closer inspection, it is revealed to be a puppy.

We hope you loved this challenge.

Check out one of our popular seek and find puzzles below where you need to spot a hidden crown in 6 seconds.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the hidden crown in 6 seconds?