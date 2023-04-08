Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 2% of High IQ Genius can find a genie hidden among Eeyore within 21 seconds. It's A Dare!

Happy Weekend! An optical illusion is a delusion that affects visual perception and is identified by a visual impression that appears to diverge from reality. It challenges the mind by putting cognitive abilities like creativity and sharp observational skills to the test. As a result, mental sharpness will improve and difficulties with short-term memory and brain cell communication will be improved. Now, get into action and find the image of the genie in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Genie Hidden In The Picture?

Optical illusions typically require superior qualitative and quantitative methodologies, but they can occasionally necessitate using non-traditional observational methods. OvercomeIn contrast to the image above, you need to be both mentally and visually keen to solve this optical illusion. Yes, it is ridiculously simple; all you need to do is use your wits to find the genie hidden in the picture.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined illusion can reveal a wealth of information about the brain's functioning and power.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Man’s hidden face inside Mountain Climbing picture in 15 Secs!

Look for the optical illusion answer here:

An optical illusion is essentially a creativity-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to spot the hidden genie in the picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 21 seconds to locate the genie in the picture.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Optical Illusion: Only highly observant people can spot a wolf in the picture in 6 seconds!

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Optical Illusion shows a non-uniformly divided collage of Eeyore from ‘Winne the Pooh’ in the picture. And to find the hidden genie divide the image into sections to not miss any clues. Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the genie hidden in this optical illusion.

Coming back to the optical illusion…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the answer, then please have a look at the picture below to know about the genie in the optical illusion.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Mind-blowing, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot an evil pumpkin in the bedroom within 8 seconds?