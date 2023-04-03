Optical Illusion: Do we know enough about otters? Let's get to know with this challenge! Find the hidden otter in the image!

While wildlife is often adored and talked about, aquatic life sometimes does not get the attention it deserves. The aquatic world is full of surprises and nothing in the aquatic world is less than a wonder of the world. Often people admire the big cats but fail to appreciate the giants of the sea. Not to miss, one cannot ignore but adore the tiny fishes and plant life deep inside the ocean. And oh, not all fish has the same shape and size. While on one side you may find an astonishing starfish, while on the other end, you may see a surprising octopus. One of these unique creatures is the otter. However, the otter, being a semi-aquatic animal, is one that is one of the hidden gems of the sea that is very less talked about.

Let's get into a challenge based on otters!

We will present a few facts on otters while you in return will have to find the hidden otter.

Let's begin!

Fact 1 on Otters:

There are a total of 13 different species of otters in the whole world. There are two species of otters. Not to miss, sea otters weigh more than usual.

Fact 2 on Otters:

Most sea otters live in coastal Alaska.

Fact 3 on Otters:

Their diet has approximately 25 percent of their body weight in every meal.

The Rules

The rules of the challenge are simple and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden otter in not more than 10 seconds. Firstly, set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden otter the moment the timer starts. Stop just as the timer ends. Now that you are well-versed with the rules, you are ready for the challenge.

Find the hidden otter in just 10 seconds!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Here is the otter hiding!

The otter

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Fact 4 on Otters:

What makes sea otters even more unique and interesting is that they have the thickest furs. The fur they have on their body has around 600,000 to 1,000,000 hair follicles per square inch.

Fact 5 on Otters:

Otters have superb lung capacity. They can stay submerged in water for more than 5 minutes at a particular time.

Aren't otters interesting beings?

