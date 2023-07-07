Optical Illusion: Find The Snake Hidden Among Bananas In 4 Seconds! Only 1% Pass The Challenge!

There is a snake hidden in this optical illusion picture. This illusion challenges tests your observation skills, attention to detail, visual IQ, and creativity. Do you have eyes like a hawk? Use your sharpest vision to solve this tricky optical illusion. You have only 5 seconds to find the snake.

Optical illusion drawings are one of the trickiest pictures that look simple but are hard to solve. They try to trick your vision and mind with distractions composed of different shapes or objects. Only highly intelligent people are able to solve optical illusion challenges within the stipulated time.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Snake Hidden Among Bananas In 4 Seconds! Only 1% Pass The Challenge!

Here, we see a picture of a bunch of bananas. Delicious! But wait, there is a snake hidden among them. The snake has been camouflaged with bananas. You must first find the snake hiding cleverly among bananas.

Can you spot the snake hidden in this optical illusion picture?

Look at the picture carefully. Keep in mind that you have only 4 seconds to spot them.

Ready to take this optical illusion challenge?

Your time starts now…

1 second...

2 seconds...

3 seconds...

4 seconds...

Did you spot the snake hidden in the optical illusion in 4 seconds?

If you did, congratulations! The optical illusion above has used camouflaging technique to make it difficult to spot the snake. But you have good eyesight and the ability to spot different patterns. You pay close attention to little details.

Optical Illusion Find The Snake Answer

If you are still struggling to find the snake, do not worry we have shared the answer below.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

