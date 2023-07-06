There Are 4 Cats In This Picture! Find the Hidden Cat In This Optical Illusion In 4 Seconds!

There are 4 cats in this picture. 1 cat is cleverly hidden in plain sight. Do you take the challenge to spot the hidden cat within 4 seconds? This illusion challenge can prove that you have eyes like a hawk, the sharpest vision, exceptional observational skills, and powerful attention to detail. This optical illusion will also help you to test your creative intelligence level.

Optical illusion drawings are one of the trickiest pictures that look simple but are hard to solve. If you are looking for some entertainment and challenging puzzles then give this one a try. Share this with your family, friends, and colleagues. See if they can spot the 4th hidden cat within 4 seconds!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There Are 4 Cats In This Picture! Find the Hidden Cat In 4 Seconds!

Here, we see a picture of cats. At first glance, we see three black cats. But, claims tell that there are 4 cats in this picture. The 4th cat in the picture is optically hidden in the picture which makes it hard to spot immediately.

Can you spot the 4th cat hidden in this optical illusion picture within 4 seconds?

Look at the picture carefully. Keep in mind that you have only 4 seconds to spot them.

Ready to take this optical illusion challenge?

Your time starts now…

1 second...

2 seconds...

3 seconds...

4 seconds...

Did you spot the cat hidden in the optical illusion in 4 seconds?

If you did, congratulations! You have eyes sharp like a hawk. You may have an IQ of a creative genius. You can easily spot small details that others might miss.

Optical Illusion Find The Cat Answer

If you are still struggling to find the cat, do not worry we have shared the answer below. If you look carefully, you can spot the 4th cat hidden in plain sight towards the left side of this optical illusion picture.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

