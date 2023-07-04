Only Sharpest Vision Can Find The Hammer In The Picture Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Puzzle for testing your IQ: Finding hidden objects in picture puzzles is a very interesting observation test. Even people with the sharpest vision and exceptional observational powers are scratching their heads to find the hammer hidden in this picture. Test your visual IQ with this puzzle. Can you spot the hammer hidden in this picture? You have 5 seconds to solve this puzzle.

Studies have shared that picture puzzles provide a good mental workout to strengthen your brain muscles, increase your creativity and critical thinking skills, and strengthen your visual IQ, concentration, and memory. Puzzles can make you intelligent in many areas of life, such as driving, reading, and working. Solving a picture puzzle daily aids in reinforcing the connections between your brain cells and also forming new ones.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the hammer within 7 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Find The Hammer In 5 Seconds?

Here, we have a picture that looks like a kids' room. The room is beautifully decorated. There is a bunk bed with a slide attached to it. The room is lit enough, neat and tidy. But there is a hammer hidden in this room.

Can you find the hammer in the picture?

Claims tell that only 1% of people with high visual IQ and sharpest vision could find the hammer quickly in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nail Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Did you find the hammer in the picture in 5 seconds?

Great work!

You have impressive problem-solving skills. Your concentration and observation skills are also unmatched. You are good at finding patterns. You love to notice little details. You have the ability to solve problems creatively.

Find the Hammer Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the hammer in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below.

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

Also check: Only 2% People With High IQ Can Find The Rabbit In This Optical Illusion Challenge!

Also check: Only 1% People With Super Vision Can Find The Cat In This Optical Illusion In 5 Seconds!

Also check: If You Spot Two Birds In The Optical Illusion, You Are In The Top 1% With Super Vision!