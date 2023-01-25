Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden moth is tough, very very tough! Can you find it?

When was the last time a moth troubled you? Today is your chance to take revenge!

No, we are animal-friendly people, so our meaning of revenge would not involve any form of violence. All that we expect today is for you to be a sharp-eyed person and look for the hidden moth in just 5 seconds.

Yes, every now and then we come up with challenges that ask you to look for the hidden moth in just 10 or 7 seconds, but today’s challenge is a bit more than that.

Today all you have to do is find the hidden moth in the picture in just 5 seconds. Sounds challenging, right?





The rules of the challenge!

The rules are pretty simple; we aren’t asking you to make a spaceship after all! All we want you to do is find the hidden moth in 5 seconds. Wait, who will keep a check on the time?

Will we come to check it? Well, reaching your destination would take us a lot of time! Will the moth help us? No, it's hidden.

Can your phone help? Well yes!

Set a timer for 5 seconds on your phone. Start when the timer asks you to stop, and stop when it beeps.

Now that you know the rules, you are all set to go!

Find the hidden moth in just 5 seconds!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)







Here is the hidden moth!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)