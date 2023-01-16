This naughty crow is Mr. Ben’s foe! Can you find the hidden crow?

Mr. Ben is a couch potato. He loves to sleep. Stare straight into his eyes and you will see an earnest desire to slide into the bed and sleep for 9 hours straight. Mr. Ben’s wife once had a cat, who was infamous for being lethargic. However, Mr. Ben beat the cat in the sleeping challenge.

The indolent nature of Mr. Ben has been dreaded by everyone around him. He is often late to work, sleeps while working, and hates everyone who asks him to wake up.

He has lost not one but many friends due to this lethargic nature. His wife, too, is convinced that her husband is a slothful person.

But hey, how would Mr. Ben convince a naughty crow?

A crow is hiding near Mr. Ben’s house, an just stop cawing! Mr. Ben calls the crow his foe!

Can you find the hidden crow?





Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)







Could you find the crow?

Here is Mr. Ben’s foe!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Here you go, readers! You have successfully found the hidden crow. Now Mr. Ben can sleep peacefully! Grrr!