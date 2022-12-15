Oh dear bear, where are you? Find the hidden bear in the image!
Bears are cute creatures. However, things can get irritating when they go missing. Can you find the hidden bear in this image?
Have you ever played with a teddy bear? We are sure you must have played with it. Bears are cute creatures. They are fluffy, cushiony, and simply adorable.
Here comes another challenge for you.
Can you find the hidden bear in this image?
Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)
Here is the bear hiding!
Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)
