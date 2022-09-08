Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot 7 Hidden Objects in the picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where 7 objects are hidden inside the picture.

The above image is a black-white sketch of a tree in a garden where squirrels are playing and a bird is sitting on a branch of a tree. In this illusion, we can see a lot of leaves, animals, and grasses in the picture, and within the image, there are 7 objects which are hiding somewhere. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the 7 Objects hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden fish in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot 7 Hidden Objects in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the seven hidden objects, then there is a trick to see them clearly. This optical illusion of a garden where squirrels are playing along a tree could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. If you are still not able to find the hidden objects, then here are the answers to this brain-teasing optical illusion:

Fish - Fish is hiding between the leaves Tulip - Tulip growing upside down the tree Ice cream - In the center among the leaves Ball - In the right between the leaves Color Pencil - In the right near the branch of the tree Spoon - Near the Tea Trunk at the center Moon - The face of the half-moon is hiding between the mushrooms

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the fish hidden in the image. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the fish hidden inside this optical illusion image?

