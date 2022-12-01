Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot hidden snail between the rocks in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a snail is hiding somewhere between the rocks.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% of People can spot hidden snails between the rocks

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 5% can spot Crown hidden inside Bedroom

The above image is a picture of a Jungle where a snail is hiding somewhere inside a rocky beach. On the beach there are lots of rocks of both big and small sizes. The snail is hiding somewhere between the rocks. The illusion challenges the viewers by asking “Can you see the snail?”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden snail in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you find the mouse before the cat does inside library?

Did you spot the snail in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden snail, then we are here to help you find the snail inside the rocky beach. You need to look closely at the rocks on the beach. The snail is hiding between the rocks at the bottom of the picture. For your ease, we have highlighted the snail in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Spot the hidden seal among the penguins inside Antarctic Island

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the snail between the rocks. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden snail inside this optical illusion image?

Only 2% can spot Headphones hidden inside the Bathroom