Optical Illusion IQ Test: You Have Hawk Eyes If You Can Spot The Panda hidden Among Penguins In 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical illusion IQ Test- Spot The Hidden Panda

You can see a group of penguins in this optical illusion picture. Among the adorable penguins, hidden is a panda. Can you spot it?

Let’s test your luck!

Source: Pinterest

The time limit for this optical illusion test is 7 seconds and your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, you only have 7 seconds to solve this optical illusion test.

Hurry up, guys!

Have you found the hidden panda yet?

If not, allow us to provide you with a small but significant hint.

Optical illusion test hint: Try looking at the bottom left of the image.

Now, did you spot the panda?

The clock’s ticking.

3…

2…

And 1!

Time’s up!

Were you able to find the panda?

Some of you may have found the panda in the optical illusion picture by now. However, there are many who might have been unable to find the beetle

Scroll down to find where the panda is hidden.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion IQ test, you had to spot the hidden panda in 7 seconds. In case you were unable to find the panda, fret not. Here is the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Source: Pinterest

We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge.

