Optical Illusion: Only the brightest minds can spot a hat in the picture in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and observation skills.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Want to quickly test your observation skills?

Attempt this challenge now!

Also Read:

Optical Illusion: Your eyes hawk eyes if you can spot 6 among 9’s in 3 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Hat in the Picture in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a moonlit sky and shining stars. A tent can be seen in the fields below.

The challenge for you is to find a hat in the picture and you have 7 seconds to do that.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the hat.

It is an excellent way to test your observation skills.

Spotting a hat in the picture is a tough ask as the hat has blended seamlessly with the environment.

The users need to focus on the image really hard to identify the hat.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the hat within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the hat?

Few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you could spot the hat successfully within the time limit?

Those who could deserve a huge round of applause. You are one of the brightest minds.

Those who are still searching for the hat can stop looking now.

Wondering where the hat is?

Then, check out the solution provided below.

Find Hat in 7 Seconds - Solution

The hat can be seen on the left side of the image, it is actually the shape of a hat that is formed by the arrangement of stars in the sky.

That was fun, right?

Go ahead and sharpen your brain with these challenges:

Optical Illusion: Your eyes are as accurate as a sniper if you can spot T among Y’s in 5 seconds

Your brain is sharper than 95% of people If you are able to spot the difference between the two pictures in 4 seconds!