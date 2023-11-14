Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a measure of a person's cognitive abilities, including their ability to reason, solve problems, and learn new information. The power to differentiate is the ability to identify the subtle differences between similar objects or concepts. Also read: Personality Test: Your Eyebrows Reveal Your Hidden Personality Traits

Studies have shown that people with high IQ are able to identify the subtle differences quickly and accurately between similar objects. They have high attention to detail, pattern recognition, logical reasoning, and cognitive excellence. Can You Spot One Girl That Is Different In This Picture Within 6 Seconds? Image: Brightside

Can you spot the one odd girl in this picture within 6 seconds? Only the most intelligent people with a sharp eye for detail and a keen power to differentiate will be able to find her quickly. The odd girl in this picture is very cleverly disguised. Look carefully if she has a different hairstyle or expression than the other girls in the image.

Also try: Can You Spot The Odd One Out In This Pikachu Puzzle Within 6 Seconds? If you're still struggling to find the odd girl, don't worry. Take your time and look carefully at each girl. You'll eventually spot her.