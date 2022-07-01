Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden heart among elephants in the picture in 18 seconds!

Optical Illusion- Spot the hidden heart: Optical illusions are of different kinds. They are such brain teasers which make even the most intelligent people scratch their heads. Optical Illusion tests also involve spotting objects among a crowd of objects which may or may not reveal your personality traits. In this image spot the heart among the herd of elephants. Spotting a banana was easier in this image which is why we asked you to spot the heart.

Check the image below:

The optical illusion picture below shows many cute elephants. Some of the elephants are having bananas, with many butterflies flying all over the place. One of the elephants is also wearing a hat.

Can you see all the three elephants we talked about above? You did not need to find those for the challenge. You needed to find the heart in the herd of elephants.

Take a look at the picture again. We warn you about the cuteness of the elephants that would make you fall in love with them. And who does not love pink, blue or lavender elephants?

Let us also show you the elephant with a banana in his trunk. Can you also spot the elephant with a hat? Take a look at the picture and you will find it.

Hint:

If you need to find the hearts we need you to find them close to the elephants at the top of the picture.

Try looking for a small heart. It is not red coloured. Did you find it?

Well, if you have not found it yet, you need to scroll down for the answer. Check the picture below to find the hidden heart.

We told you, the heart was not red and it is hidden.

Why could you not find the heart within the stipulated time?

There can be many reasons but one of them is an optical illusion. When our brain sees many things at once, it tends to start imaging them everywhere. Moreover, your brain is trained to see a red heart and you tried to look it at the places where the heart of elephants should be. But it was not hidden there so the challenge became tough.

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge. Many people claimed to have found the heart within 2 seconds as well but the common time found was 20 seconds. Also, we do not believe it to be true as well.

