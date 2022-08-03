Optical Illusion: Spot the odd couple in the picture within 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: There are 36 nearly identical couples in this optical illusion test, and you have to identify the odd one within 7 seconds. Are you among the 1%?

Optical illusions tests are back in trend in pop culture, and these help us understand how our brain functions. Studies on the human brain have shown two kinds of people.

One is the right-brained people, and the other is left-brained people. While the right-brained people are more creative and curious, the left-brained ones are more analytical and rely on logic.

In today’s optical illusion test, we will share an image containing 36 nearly identical couples, and you must identify one odd couple.

You have 7 seconds to identify the couple from the picture.

Sounds interesting?

Great, let’s start.

Optical Illusion Picture

Take a look at the optical illusion picture below.

In this picture, we can see the silhouettes of 36 identical couples kissing against a yellow background.

This image went viral on the Internet and was first shared by Tiktok user @hecticnick.

According to Nick, only 2% of people can spot the odd couple. But, we have upped the level a bit, and only the best 1% can do it within 7 seconds.

Let the games begin.

Time starts now

Did you spot the odd couple?

No?

Well, let us help you with a hint.

Optical Illusion Hint

Hint 1: The odd couple is kissing differently than the others.

Now, were you able to spot them?

Some of you might have.

Congratulations to all who have spotted the odd couple. You have keen eyesight and a sharp brain. You are among the top 1%.

Those who couldn’t complete the challenge within 7 seconds. We will say, do not get disheartened. It happens to the best of us.

Solving optical illusion pictures such as this require attention to detail and can be developed with practice.

Those who are yet to find the answer can scroll below for the solution.

Optical Image Picture - Solved

The odd couple is located in the second row and is the second one in the row. What makes them different from others is the way of kissing. While all others are kissed on the lips, this kiss is on the forehead.

We hope you enjoyed participating in this optical illusion test as much as we enjoyed sharing it. For more such interesting activities, please stay connected with us.