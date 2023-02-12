Optical Illusion: The area seems dirty. Can you find the hidden dog?

When was the last time you looked at a dog closely? Those sparkling eyes, that furry tail, that shiny body, those cute paws, and that button-cute nose?

While creating the universe, God took some extra time in creating dogs. Why? It is because no matter what the breed, every dog evokes a soft feeling of warmth in any empathetic human that looks at it. Additionally, what makes dogs even more desirable is the fact that they are a human’s best pals. You go out of the house in the morning, work super hard and diligently in the office, and come back home. Even if your family members find this regular distance super ordinary and do not miss you much in the day, you can clearly see your love and longing in the eyes of the dog that was craving to cuddle in your arms and lap at the end of the day. The excitement they get once the doorbell rings and the way they rush to you in immense pleasure is the epitome of true love. No wonder their loving gestures can fill even the coldest of hearts with warmth. Such is the bond between a human and a dog.

Dogs are also widely known for their loyalty. You put your prestigious trust in a person who you think would never dare to break your heart and trust, but there are still chances of that individual breaking your heart or trust. However, try doing the same with a dog and you will believe that true love is still alive on this planet, and these small paws carry this beautiful feeling within them every single day without even realizing it. Humans are indeed complex beings, but every beautiful feeling gets simpler when it is shared with dogs.

Now that we have set the tone of the challenge, you are all set to solve the challenge.

Wondering if there are any rules? Here it goes!

The rules

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is set a timer on your phone for 10 seconds. Now that the timer is set, you need to pay a close look at the picture just when the timer asks you to start. Super Hint: Don’t miss the corners. Stop just when the timer asks you to stop. Remember, just like dogs are committed beings, you too are expected to stay committed to the rules and stick to them with utmost honesty.

Find the hidden dog in 10 seconds!



Image Source: the Quiz Central (YouTube)















Here is the dog hiding!

Image Source: the Quiz Central (YouTube)

Oh, that poor dog seems so lonely!