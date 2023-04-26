Optical Illusion: The chimpanzee is the visible animal, the lizard is hidden. Find the hidden lizard in this picture.

Scroll the blog for once and have a look at the first picture. Can you spot the chimpanzee? Well, of course. The chimpanzee is clearly visible. Can you spot the lizard though? Well, not that easily.

Before we start our discussion on lizards, let us first do a LIZARD-CHECK. Wait, never heard of it? This is actually a test you may never find on the internet, but it actually ensures a good, fearless night of sleep. The LIZARD-CHECK we are talking about is pretty simple. Simply enter the room you are going to spend the night in and look at the ceiling. Pay close attention to every corner of the ceiling. Now, look at the windows, every corner of the windows, and the gate of the room. Once done, finally have a keen look at the floor of the room. Check in every corner. Were you able to find any lizards in the room? If not, then we congratulate you on a good night's sleep. If you did find a lizard in the room, then that may be something to worry about.

Lizards are indeed creepy beings. While we have immense love for all the creatures on the planet, it won't be wrong to say that all of us have a certain repulsion towards reptiles, and lizards are one of the most common reptiles that can be found in almost every place where an ordinary human spends most of his time in the day. One can find a lizard in the office, or one may find one staring straight into the bedroom. Kitchens are also popular places for reptiles to be.

Have you ever closely observed a lizard? Well, it is so correct that at the glance of a lizard, one does normally think of staring back at it; instead one plans to immediately rush out of the room. However, an inquisitive mind never misses a moment to observe the world. In case you have ever looked at a lizard carefully, you would probably find that lizards move slowly and take long pauses. Sometimes it may seem that the lizard is making extraordinary plans in her mind, maybe a conspiracy against the owner of the house, before making a move. Jokes apart, while lizards are way small in size compared to human beings, they still look scary!

Hey, why are we even discussing lizards? Has a lizard bitten us today morning? Fortunately not! Then why are we all of a sudden talking about lizards? The answer is simple. Every now and then we bring a discussion about a creature and then present a super interesting challenge for you based on the animal and today is no different. Today, we intend to both educate and entertain you with lizards (not literally)!

The procedure we are going to follow is not unique, but 100% engaging. We will be offering some exciting facts about lizards. Once we do that, we will be presenting a picture before you where you will have to find the hidden lizard in a limited period of time. For the desserts, we will provide a few more facts about lizards that you may have never heard about. Sounds interesting, isn't it?

Let's begin!

Facts about lizards!

Fact 1:

Most lizards are experts at swimming!

Were we underestimating the abilities of a lizard? Not many people in the world know but lizards are actually great swimmers. And oh, the abilities of the green basilisk lizard are mesmerizing. This type of lizard can actually walk on water. Are lizards hidden superheroes?

Fact 2:

The largest lizard in the world is 2.6 meters long!

Yup, you read it right. Lizards do not come in just one standard size. We have all seen lizards of almost the same length, but these creatures can actually come in various sizes. The largest lizard in the world is the Komodo dragon and it is actually 2.6 meters long. May we never encounter one, especially in the ease of our living room.

Fact 3:

Lizards enjoy eating insects!

What is your favorite food item? Is it the spicy hotdog or the desserts? Imagine you are having a tempting brownie. You take the first bite and it immediately melts in your mouth. Your eyes are closed and you are enjoying the flavor. You reach out for the next bite and suddenly you find a large, creepy cockroach on the plate. YES, YOU WOULD HATE THE EXPERIENCE! You may also wonder why the universe does not want you to enjoy the delicacy. However, a lizard would actually love the idea of a cockroach at dinner. Yes, lizards enjoy eating insects.

Fact 4:

Lizards can live for half a century!

Not all, but some lizards can live for 50 years straight. That is a good life-span if you are a lizard.

Fact 5:

Herpetologists enjoy looking at the feet of Geckos. Why?

Geckos are a type of lizard, and these lizards have microscopic hair on their feet.

Wait, are we forgetting something? Oh, the exciting challenge we promised you! SCROLL DOWN FOR THE RULES OF THE CHALLENGE.

The Rules Of The Challenge!

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is look for the hidden lizard in the image in not more than 10 seconds. For this, someone needs to keep track of the time. Well, you would certainly not like a lizard to crawl up your hand and sit on your watch to check the time, will you? That is when your phone will be helping us out. Set a timer for not more than 10 seconds on your phone. Now, once you do that, start looking for the hidden lizard the moment the timer starts. Stop just as the timer beeps.

Now that you are aware of the rules, you are all set to go!

Find the hidden lizard!

Image source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Could you find the hidden lizard?

Here is the lizard hiding!

Image source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Oh dear lizard, aren't you scared of the chimpanzee?