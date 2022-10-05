Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: Can you spot Gloves hidden inside Marigold Flowers in 15 secs?

Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such beautiful illustration can be seen in a marigold field picture where a pair of gloves is hidden inside the marigold flowers.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: Spot Gloves hidden inside Marigold Flowers

Image Source: Yahoo

This above image is a beautiful picture of a field of flowers. But there is an object hidden inside these beautiful flowers. You need to do scan the field and identify the hidden gloves inside the Marigold flowers. So, look at the image carefully as it is quite tricky to find the hidden objects inside the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their head as they try to spot gloves hidden within the marigold flower field.

Can you spot Marigold Gloves in 15 Seconds?

In this optical illusion, you need to identify the hidden gloves inside the Marigold Flowers. If you look at the background of the beautiful flower field picture you will be able to find the Hidden Gloves in the picture. At first, you probably won't notice the crayon immediately as it’s a very small object hidden among big flower field. But after few seconds you might be able to spot the Gloves!

If you look at the top center of the image, you will be able to find the gloves hidden among the petals of the Marigold Flower. The gloves looks like the yellow petals of the marigold flower. The color of the gloves makes it camouflages with the petals of the flower.

Optical Illusion that challenges you to spot the hidden objects require strong observation skills. Many a times these illusions give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the marigold gloves hidden inside this optical illusion?

