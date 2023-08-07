Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Frog among Lotus in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusions are a great way to test one’s observation skills. These illusions play with our visual system and make us believe that what we see is real.

Besides providing fun and entertainment, these challenges boost concentration and are therefore excellent exercises for our visual systems.

With regular practise, our brains get trained to solve such problems faster.

A similar optical illusion challenge is presented here that will test the sharpness of your vision.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Frog in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, numerous lotus flowers can be seen in various stages of blooming.

At first glance, your eyes will catch the blooming flowers.

There is a frog hiding somewhere in the picture, and your task is to spot it in 7 seconds.

Get ready to test the sharpness of your eyes.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully; the frog might be right in front of you.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the frog?

Keep looking, you might find it hiding somewhere in the picture.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

Were you able to find the frog?

If so, how quickly did you manage to spot it?

We believe most of our sharp-eyed readers have spotted the frog already.

Some of you might be curious to see where the frog is.

Check out the solution below now!

Find Frog in 7 Seconds: Solution

The frog can be spotted in the top right corner of the image, but it is difficult to recognise it at first glance as its skin colour matches that of the leaves and unbloomed lotuses.

Before you leave, make sure to check out some other interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.

