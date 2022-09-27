Optical Illusion: What You See First Will Reveal Your Level of Attentiveness

Optical Illusion Test: The world of optical illusions offers a very interesting analysis of the way our human brain functions. It can be determined by the level of our perception and awareness of the environment around us.

Optical illusions provide insights into the way an individual’s brain functions and how an individual perceives the world around them.

Are you ready to know your level of attentiveness?

Then, take this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion Test - What you See First will Reveal your Level of Attentiveness

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

This image shared by Bright Side shows us what looks like a shape of a human face.

But there is something else also in the image that is present.

The other thing in the image is that of a rat-like animal.

Now, depending on what you see at the first glance, you can determine the level of your attentiveness.

What did you spot first?

Let us look at the results

A Man’s Face

At first glance, if you happen to see the man’s face, then you are attentive enough to spot the things around you. You are good at following orders and completing your tasks.

You will excel in fields that require you to follow a set of routines or instructions.







A Rat

If a rat is the first thing that happens to catch your attention while looking at the image, then you have excellent observation skills and are highly attentive.

You have a keen eye for detail and are creative and research-oriented in nature.

You will excel in fields that require high attention to detail, and creativity.

We would like to inform you that these tests are not the only parameters to judge one’s capacity; they are just an attempt to understand how our brains work and what is the level of our attention is.