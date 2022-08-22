Optical Illusion: Woman, Man or Bird? What do you see first?

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusions are a craze among puzzlers nowadays, and it has become a part of pop culture. In addition to these, optical illusions are good for improving our observation skills.

Some optical illusions are also good at pointing out our inherent psychological traits.

Are you ready to dive into another exciting and yet mind boggling optical illusion?

Let's get started.

Optical Illusion - Woman, Bird or Man?

Take a look at the painting below.

Image Credit: Igor Lysenko

This painting was done by Russian Artist Igor Lysenko. This painting captures the theme of surrealism.

This image shows a beautiful painting in which we can see a landmass and tides gently touching the landmass.

Let us tell you that apart from the landmass and sea water, there are some other elements in this painting.

What did you notice first?

Is it a woman, a bird or a man?

The image that you first see tells about your level of perception.

Want to know more about it? Keep reading.

A Woman

Some of you might have immediately noticed a woman wearing a beach hat enjoying the beach water. It shows that you have average perception and can identify the most basic elements of the image.

A Bird

If you are among the users who were able to spot the bird at first glance, you have good perception skills and can identify complex elements of the picture.

A Man

Now, these users are special as they are the ones who have spotted the man first; they have excellent perception skills and can identify the most complex element of the picture.

Let us give you an interesting fact about this painting by Igor Lysenko. This painting captures the portrait of famous French oceanographer J-Y Cousteau or Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

The beaks of the bird form the lips, the tip of the beach hat forms the nose and the face and eyes are shaped by the land formation and the well like structure.

We are amazed by the painter's skills and the way a portrait is set in the painting, which is not noticeable at first glance.

We hope you enjoyed this story as much as we loved sharing it. For more such exciting stories, stay connected with us.