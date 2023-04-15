Optical Illusion: You have razor-sharp eyes if you can spot a panda among the stormtroopers in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

It is not only an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, but it is also a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Besides helping scientists in their research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and provide healthy exercise for the brain.

Regular practise of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Do you want to improve your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Panda among Stormtroopers in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a Star Wars scene in which a group of stormtroopers can be seen.

A panda has cleverly sneaked into the picture, and you have 7 seconds to find the panda to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you find the Panda in 7 Seconds?

The task of finding a panda in the picture is a good way to test how attentive you are.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the panda within the time limit.

The panda manages to expertly hide among the stormtroopers, making it difficult to detect it at first glance, thereby making the task challenging for even the most experienced observers.

Keen attention to detail is required to successfully find the panda in the picture.

The panda can be hidden anywhere in the picture, and you may spot it easily if you pay close attention.

Have you spotted the panda?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you found a panda in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals have already spotted the panda with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking for a panda can check out the answer below.

Find Panda in 7 Seconds - Solution

The panda can be spotted on the top right side of the image, it is identified by its distinct facial features.

